Stolen bite out of grilled cheese led man to barricade himself inside house, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:33 a.m.
DUNDALK, Md. — A stolen bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich led a Maryland man to fire a shot inside his house and barricade himself for hours.
Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson said the dispute began about 5 p.m. Sunday at a Dundalk home. He said the man was eating with his wife and daughter, and became angry when one of them took a bite from his sandwich, prompting him to fire a shot inside the house.
The wife and daughter were able to safely leave the house, but the man barricaded himself inside. He surrendered peacefully shortly before 9 p.m.
No one was injured.
Police took the man to a hospital for an evaluation. Vinson said the man will face charges.
