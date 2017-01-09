Trump criticizes Meryl Streep as Cabinet picks prepare for grilling

NEW YORK — Donald Trump and his Cabinet picks are preparing to face public questioning over their business conflicts, their approach to Russia and other issues during a critical week of confirmation hearings and the president-elect's first news conference in nearly six months.

Trump plunged Monday into another fight with a high-profile critic, this time in a three-part tweet responding to actress Meryl Streep's denunciation of him from the stage of the Golden Globe awards.

Trump called the Academy Award winner who had supported Democrat Hillary Clinton "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" and "a Hillary flunky who lost big."

Bigger issues await the president-elect and at least nine of his Cabinet and other nominees this week. He becomes the nation's 45th president Jan. 20.

His nominees to be the nation's top diplomat, lead law enforcement officer and head of homeland security are among at least nine picks set to parade before Senate committees beginning Tuesday. A day later, Trump faces reporters about how he'll disentangle his global empire from his administration, and more. Trump has pledged to step away from the Trump Organization during his time in office but has yet to say specifically how he will do that.

