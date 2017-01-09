FOOTBALL

OSU’s Brown leaving

Ohio State wide receiver Noah Brown says he will skip his final two years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. A starter last season for the first time, Brown was second on the team to Curtis Samuel in receiving, catching 30 passes for 385 yards. He tied for the team lead with seven touchdown catches, including tying a school record with four TDs against Oklahoma. Brown announced his decision via Twitter on Saturday, saying “I have decided it is time for me to move on to the next level and chase my dreams.” He missed the entire 2015 season after suffering a leg injury in training camp. Brown joins Buckeyes teammates linebacker Raekwon McMillan, cornerback Gareon Conley and safety Malik Hooker in departing early for the NFL.

ACC may move title game

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford said the conference is likely to move its football championship game out of Charlotte, N.C., again if a state law that limits anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people is not repealed or adjusted. Swofford gave no timetable Sunday for a decision on whether to relocate the 2017 game but he did say the conference will not wait as long as it did last year to move the game. The ACC followed the NCAA’s lead and decided in September to pull its championship from Charlotte in response to North Carolina’s so-called “bathroom bill.” The law limits protections for LGBT people and was best known for a provision that requires transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates. It was passed last year after Charlotte officials approved a sweeping anti-discrimination ordinance. A deal to repeal the law fell apart in late December. The ACC ended up playing its title game in Orlando. Swofford called bringing it back to Orlando a “viable option.” The next meeting with the ACC presidents is scheduled for March, Swofford said.

New rule for SEC scheduling?

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is close to having full authority to reschedule league games. Sankey said Sunday that SEC athletic directors voted unanimously last month to approve a regulation that would give the commissioner unilateral control, something he didn’t have when LSU and Florida were in an acrimonious stalemate amid Hurricane Matthew. Current league rules dictate that rescheduling must be agreed upon by both schools involved, with Sankey serving as a mediator. It created a less-than-ideal situation in October , with LSU refusing to give up a home game and Florida eventually being forced to play on the road to stay in the Eastern Division title hunt. School presidents and chancellors will meet in March to finalize the proposed change, which could result in a new SEC bylaw. Sankey’s limited power led to divisiveness between Florida AD Jeremy Foley and his LSU counterpart, Joe Alleva, and eventually caused some logistical headaches by having to cancel non-conference games scheduled for Nov. 19 and relocate the LSU-Florida game to Baton Rouge. Florida only agreed to play at Tiger Stadium after Sankey made a determination to disqualify from SEC championship contention any school that fails to play the eight league games called for by conference rules and regulations. So the Gators had little choice other than to play on the road. Florida won 16-10 on a goal-line stand in the final seconds.

BASEBALL

Ramirez to Japan

Former major league outfielder Manny Ramirez, 44, has agreed to terms with the Kochi Fighting Dogs of Japan’s independent Shikoku Island League. The team announced the signing Sunday night on its official website. The native of the Dominican Republic played for the EDA Rhinos of Chinese Professional Baseball in Taiwan in 2013, .hitting.352 with 8 home runs and 43 RBI. The four-team independent league is based in Shikoku, the smallest and least populous of Japan’s four main islands. Ramirez finished his 19-season MLB career with a lifetime .312 batting average, 555 home runs and 1831 RBI.

TENNIS

Dimitrov ends drought

Grigor Dimitrov concentrated on fun and games at the season-opening Brisbane International, looking for something a bit different to his regular routine. It turns out, that’s what he’d been missing. Dimitrov ended a title drought that dated back to 2014 when he beat third-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 in the final on Sunday in Brisbane, Australia. Dimitrov, 25, lost the Brisbane International final to Andy Murray in 2013. He won three titles and reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2014 as he rose to a career-high ranking of No. 8. But his form faded and he slipped down the rankings to No. 40 by the middle of last year. He entered the season-opening Brisbane event ranked No. 17 and seeded seventh, and could rise to No. 15 for the Australian Open, which starts Jan. 16.

SKIING

Shiffrin wins in Slovenia

Not even a broken gate rolling down the course could stop Olympic slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin from returning to the top of the podium in her favorite discipline. The American won a women’s World Cup race Sunday in Maribor, Slovenia, five days after she had failed to finish a slalom run for the first time in four years. The American finished 0.19 seconds ahead of Wendy Holdener of Switzerland. Frida Hansdotter of Sweden came 0.31 behind in third. In Adelboden, Switzerland, Henrik Kristoffersen earned his third victory of the men’s World Cup slalom season, winning by a massive 1.83-second margin. Manfred Moelgg of Italy finished second.

FOOTBALL

Cal fires coach after four seasons

BERKELEY, Calif. — California fired coach Sonny Dykes in a surprise move Sunday after four seasons that produced just one bowl appearance.

Dykes left Louisiana Tech to replace Jeff Tedford and took over the struggling Cal program in 2013, but could never get the Bears turned around. They went 8-5 in 2015, but then slid back to 5-7 this season.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and one that we take very seriously,” Athletic Director Mike Williams said in a statement. “There was no rush to judgment; we wanted to be thorough and thoughtful. Ultimately, it was a combination of factors that brought us to this outcome. … Primarily, we want what’s best for our student-athletes and have a head coach in place who is fully committed to our program and our university.”

Fox Sports first reported Dykes had been fired.

Dykes and the administration seemed to be at odds after that 2015 season during a prolonged negotiation of a contract extension. The deal was finally worked out and Dykes’ deal was extended through the 2019 season. Dykes is owed more than $5 million under terms of the deal finalized in March.

Dykes finished his tenure with a 19-30 record, including 10-26 in the Pac-12.

He said he was “surprised and disappointed” by the move and called Cal a special place.

“I am comforted, however, that I leave this program in much better shape than when I arrived four years ago,” he said in a statement. “I am confident Cal will find a great coach to lead these great young men, they deserve nothing less. As for me, change is unfortunately a constant in this profession. I have great passion for what I do and how I do it. I look forward to the next chapter.”

Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital will serve as interim coach.

Speculation will now turns to Dykes’ successor, with former Oregon and San Francisco 49ers coach Chip Kelly’s name likely to be linked to the job. After a dominant run at Oregon, Kelly had less success in the NFL and was fired earlier this month by the 49ers, a year after being dismissed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox, a former assistant at Cal, is also a likely candidate.