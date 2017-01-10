West Little Rock homeowner shoots burglar, police say

6:20 P.M. UPDATE:

A police department spokesman said a homeowner in west Little Rock shot a burglar Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the CHI St. Vincent Infirmary at 1:09 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim, according to an online dispatch log.

The burglar showed up at the hospital after being shot, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a police department spokesman.

McClanahan said he did not know how the man was transported from west Little Rock to the hospital.

— Ryan Tarinelli

EARLIER:

A person was shot and injured in west Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said his agency responded to a report of someone shot an address on Shawnee Forest Drive.

At a local hospital, a person was found with injuries not considered life-threatening, McClanahan said.

That residential area, off Rodney Parham Road, is about half a mile southwest of the Pleasant Ridge Town Center on Cantrell Road.

Additional information regarding the victim’s identity and circumstances of the shooting was not immediately available.

— Brandon Riddle