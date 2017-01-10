Home / Latest News /
West Little Rock homeowner shoots burglar, police say
By Arkansas Online and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff Reports
This article was published today at 5:31 p.m. Updated today at 6:21 p.m.
6:20 P.M. UPDATE:
A police department spokesman said a homeowner in west Little Rock shot a burglar Tuesday.
Officers were dispatched to the CHI St. Vincent Infirmary at 1:09 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim, according to an online dispatch log.
The burglar showed up at the hospital after being shot, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a police department spokesman.
McClanahan said he did not know how the man was transported from west Little Rock to the hospital.
— Ryan Tarinelli
EARLIER:
A person was shot and injured in west Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said his agency responded to a report of someone shot an address on Shawnee Forest Drive.
At a local hospital, a person was found with injuries not considered life-threatening, McClanahan said.
That residential area, off Rodney Parham Road, is about half a mile southwest of the Pleasant Ridge Town Center on Cantrell Road.
Additional information regarding the victim’s identity and circumstances of the shooting was not immediately available.
— Brandon Riddle
TravisBickle says... January 10, 2017 at 6:23 p.m.
With all the crime going on in that area, I don't think that can be considered "west" Little Rock anymore.
