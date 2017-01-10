2 lawmen die in pursuit of Orlando murder suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two Orlando-area law enforcement officers were killed Monday morning, one shot by a murder suspect who managed to get away and a second killed in a crash while officers and deputies scrambled to find the suspect.

The first victim was an Orlando police officer, Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, who was shot and killed at a Wal-Mart on Princeton Street as she tried to detain the suspect.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina called Clayton, a mother of two, a hero.

Killed a short time later was an Orange County motorcycle deputy, Norman Lewis, who was part of the effort to capture the suspect, Sheriff Jerry Demings said.

"We're sad on this day for many reasons," Demings said at a morning news conference at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Both officers were taken to that hospital and pronounced dead there.

Another Orlando police officer also was involved in a crash while responding to the shooting but only had minor injuries.

Both agencies identified the shooter as Markeith Loyd, 41, a man whom officers and deputies with the Orange County sheriff's office tried to corner and arrest earlier Monday.

When Clayton did, she was shot, Mina said.

The sheriff's office also reported that Loyd had shot at a sheriff's captain in an unmarked SUV and missed.

Both agencies described Loyd as armed and dangerous, and Demings asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.

More than a dozen schools were placed on lockdown during the manhunt, and authorities were offering a $60,000 reward for information leading to Lloyd's arrest.

Deputies had been on the lookout for Lloyd for weeks because of a murder warrant: He's accused of murdering his pregnant, 24-year-old girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in December.

While at the Wal-Mart on Monday morning, Clayton was tipped off by someone that Loyd was in the area. When she approached him, he fired multiple shots at Clayton, who was wearing body armor, Mina said.

Clayton returned fire but didn't hit him, he said.

Sheriff's officials said the sheriff's captain spotted Loyd fleeing in a vehicle. The suspect pulled into a nearby apartment complex and then fired at the captain, striking the captain's SUV twice. The captain wasn't harmed, the sheriff's office said.

Loyd then carjacked another vehicle, drove away and then abandoned the vehicle not far away, according to the sheriff's office.

The Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed more than two hours after the shooting when a van collided with his motorcycle as he responded to the manhunt. Demings described the 35-year-old Lewis as "a gentle giant," and the sheriff's office said he had played football for the University of Central Florida before joining the agency 11 years ago.

Dozens of officers were seen heading toward the search site.

Officers and deputies focused their manhunt on an apartment complex in northwest Orlando, and dozens of residences had been searched. Residents who were evacuated from their homes sat on a sidewalk along a street with heavily armed officers and deputies and a parked SWAT team truck.

"There will be a large law enforcement presence in that area until we can determine he is not there," Mina said.

At an afternoon news conference, Demings urged Loyd to surrender peacefully.

"If we have to go in after him, then that jeopardizes and puts at risk the safety of law enforcement officers ... and we cannot control what happens in that situation," Demings said.

Loyd is accused of killing Dixon on Dec. 13 and wounding her 26-year-old brother, Ronald Steward. They were shot at a home on Long Peak Drive.

Five other people were at the home at the time, including Dixon's 5- and 7-year-old children.

Shortly after Monday's shooting, Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill identified Clayton as her liaison with the police department.

Hill posted on Facebook, using an acronym to refer to the department, "Oh God!!!! Please pray for my OPD Liaison, she's been shot down in Pinehills."

Mina lauded Clayton, a 17-year veteran of the force as a "committed" officer and "a hero" who gave her life to the community she loves. The Orlando Police Department said in a tweet that Clayton always had a smile and a high five for every child she came across.

Clayton had grown up in the Orlando area and was active in programs that mentored young people, Mina said.

Loyd has a long criminal record. He served 10 years in prison and five years probation for conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine, according to federal court records.

He was sentenced in 1999 and was released from probation in 2014, according to federal records.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephanie Allen and Rene Stutzman of the Orlando Sentinel and by Mike Schneider of The Associated Press.

