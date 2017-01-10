MIKE MASTERSON: Readers sound off about the Hogs

Last week's column about Razorback football coach Bret Bielema searching his soul over the stunning collapses of his 2016 team during the season's final two games drew lots of reader responses. Here are a few edited for space:

Words will linger

From Sonny--"You summed up the feelings of many rabid and moderate Razorback fans. I recall a 1968 Walter Cronkite comment about the war in Vietnam. His closing statement was based on a recent trip he had taken to view the war.

"The report wasn't kind to the Johnson administration, concluding '... It's increasingly clear to this reporter the only rational way out then will be to negotiate, not as victors, but as an honorable people who lived up to their pledge to defend democracy, and did the best they could.' President Johnson reportedly responded, 'If I've lost Cronkite, I've lost Middle America.'

"Razorback fans haven't been lost; they always will be fans. And we know they like to talk a lot and will do for the next 12 months at a minimum.

"However, your words will linger for the next 12 months. My only hope is that their words maintain a higher, non-snarky and not offensive tone. Razorback fans are hurting and they deserve wins; also, the Razorbacks are hurting and they deserve the fans' support.

"As for me, I've given up football for Lent. I may watch the Super Bowl, but only for the commercials."

Need running QB

From Bob--"Your assessment of the Hog football team takes the words out of my mouth. You have the forum to say what I'd love to be able to stand up and say as loudly as I can to as many people as can hear me.

"Coaches paid what these guys are getting should be able to recognize what's causing these losses. It is very plain to see we can't stop a running QB, so maybe we should get one for our own team.

"I won't write anymore. You've already said it all. Thanks for the good article and keep up the good work."

Fit coaches

From Rick--"Enjoyed [column] I have one comment, I never played for a coach that was out of shape!"

No tweets for me

From John--"Thanks for committing a column to the Hogs' 2016 season from a section not in sports.

"I always enjoy your perspective. It reflects insight and thought. That said, it will probably get you blocked by Bielema on Twitter."

Need to adjust

From Jerry--"I hope Long and Bielema read your article!

"... I'm not seeing a connection to reality and the ability to adjust to counter new challenges the opposition creates. I sense both Bielema and his players get flummoxed when thrown a curve. This was evident when Bielema said, in effect, he didn't know what happened the second half [of the Belk Bowl]. That's quite an admission of ignorance about football technique and strategy for a coach getting 3 million a year.

"A longtime Alabama fan suggested it wasn't Bielema's fault that Allen basically choked. Well, a good coach must be able to nip that problem as soon as it raises its ugly head by pulling a quarterback over and settling him down. The next few plays should be ones he's most confident with. A line coach must do the same with his players.

"As head coach at the first practice I'd call out the offensive linemen and say to the team ... everything starts with these men! If we're successful as a team, it will be because they've done their jobs. I'd do the same with the defensive linemen."

Big Ten mindset

"Kajon" offered this reaction online: "The [stadium] expansion is nothing more than Jeff Long's actions to destroy the last vestige of Frank Broyles' legacy. As for Bielema, he doesn't understand the SEC after four years.

"He still thinks and recruits in terms of huge O linemen who can block anybody, if they would only stay in front of them instead of using speed and quickness to simply go around.

"As long as he's here we'll never get close to winning the SEC West. He hires assistant coaches who are former head coaches on the way down. Coach Broyles hired smart, young ambitious coaches on the way up."

