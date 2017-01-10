Arkansan dons a wedding dress, makes it through another round on ABC's 'The Bachelor'

The Arkansan hoping to woo (pig) the heart of eligible bachelor Nick Viall earned a rose and made it through another week of competition on ABC’s The Bachelor on Monday night.

In the episode, Raven Gates, a 25-year-old fashion boutique owner from Hoxie in Lawrence County, and several of the other remaining contestants donned wedding dresses and acted out their own bridal photo shoot on a group date with Viall.

During the date, Gates “breaks through the pack to have an actual conversation with Nick that reveals she’s not only charmingly hilarious, but pretty genuine to boot,” wrote USA Today episode recapper Justin Kirkland.

In last week’s premiere episode, Gates introduced herself to Viall by calling the Hogs.

"Every time something exciting happens, we call the Hogs," she explained.

Viall is a two-time runner-up on The Bachelorette and participated in Bachelor in Paradise. The show airs Mondays at 7 p.m. on ABC.