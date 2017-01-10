Arkansas governor to address state House, Senate

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is making his case to lawmakers for a legislative agenda that includes a $50 million plan to cut taxes for low-income residents.

Hutchinson planned to address a joint session of the House and Senate on Tuesday, a day after the 91st General Assembly convened for this year's session.

Hutchinson is pushing for a tax cut for Arkansans making less than $21,000 a year, but he faces resistance from fellow Republicans who want to see deeper cuts that take effect sooner.

He's also calling for tying money for colleges and universities to factors such as their graduation rates, and ending the state's practice of commemorating Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. on the same day.

