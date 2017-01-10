Arkansas man, 20, fatally struck by SUV on Interstate 40

A pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV on Interstate 40 Monday morning in Crittenden County, state police said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling west on the highway in West Memphis, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Traverse struck a pedestrian, 20-year-old Sabino Chingo Ruiz of West Memphis, while Ruiz was in a westbound lane, authorities said. He was fatally injured.

The driver was not hurt, and conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident, police said.

Ruiz' death is the ninth on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.