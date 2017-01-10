Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man dies after being ejected from vehicle in train collision
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:25 a.m.
An Arkansas man was killed after he drove into the path of a moving train and was thrown out of his vehicle in Desha County Monday morning, authorities said.
Brent E. Morris, 45, of Dumas was driving a 2006 Ford west on Walnut Lake Road in Pickens shortly after 5 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Morris failed to yield at a stop sign and drove into the path of a moving train, and the collision ejected him from his vehicle, police said.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, officials said, and no one else was reported injured.
Morris' death is the eighth on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
