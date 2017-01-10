Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man set to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
This article was published today at 4:33 p.m.
A Fayetteville man is set to appear on Jeopardy! on Friday.
Eli Nehus, an Arkansas native and electrical engineer, will compete in the show’s 33rd season.
Audiences can watch the show on their local CBS affiliate and go to the show's website for more information.
Jeopardy! is hosted by Alex Trebek and hosts 23 million viewers each week, according to a news release.
