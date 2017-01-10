Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 4:52 p.m.

Arkansas man set to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 4:33 p.m.

jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-left-stands-with-fayetteville-contestant-eli-nehus-right

PHOTO BY JEOPARDY PRODUCTIONS, INC.

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek (left) stands with Fayetteville contestant Eli Nehus (right).

A Fayetteville man is set to appear on Jeopardy! on Friday.

Eli Nehus, an Arkansas native and electrical engineer, will compete in the show’s 33rd season.

Audiences can watch the show on their local CBS affiliate and go to the show's website for more information.

Jeopardy! is hosted by Alex Trebek and hosts 23 million viewers each week, according to a news release.

