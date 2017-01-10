ADVERTISEMENT
Home /
This article was published today at 9:20 a.m.
BENTONVILLE -- A Decatur woman pleaded not guilty to a felony charge that accuses her of recklessly causing the death of her 2-month-old son.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Comments on: Arkansas mother pleads not guilty to manslaughter in death of 2-month-old son
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.