Arkansas school board member photographed in blackface given award

Ted Bonner, the Blevins School Board member who wore blackface in photos that circulated on social media in the fall, was given an Outstanding Board Member award at the board’s meeting Monday night.

The award, which Blevins Superintendent Billy Lee said Bonner was set to be given in November, honors his completion of 25 hours of professional development for the Arkansas School Boards Association.

According to the association’s website, when a board member has completed 25 hours of “board development activities,” he is designated an Outstanding Board Member.

Lee said the award would have been presented to Bonner at the Region 12 school boards meeting last year, but Bonner didn’t attend the meeting, so it was mailed to the board to be presented Monday night.

“They recognize all board members this way,” Lee said. He thought there were multiple members of the Blevins School Board who had earned this award, as members earn six hours of activities every year. Bonner is several years into his five-year term as a member, the superintendent said.

In November, photos shared widely depicted Bonner wearing black paint that covers his face, overalls and a straw hat while holding a sign that reads: "Blak [sic] Lives Matters."

Lee said he thought Monday night’s meeting went “great” and that the superintendent's office was filled to its maximum capacity of 40 people.

“We tried to have a board meeting and go about our business at hand.”

Lee said school was let out at 1:30 p.m. Monday in anticipation of protests and high attendance at the board meeting. He said some parents decided not to send their children to school. School throughout the district resumed at normal times Tuesday.