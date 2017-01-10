Basketball: Davis, Lady Red'Dogs down Har-Ber, 55-43

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale High's wire-to-wire win at rival Springdale Har-Ber on Monday not only moved them to 2-0 in 7A-West play and a game over .500 for the season at 8-7, it gifted it a day off.

Practicing Saturday and Sunday because of the quick Friday-to-Monday turnaround, Lady Red'Dogs coach Heather Hunsucker rewarded her team an off practice day after the 55-43 road win over the Lady Wildcats.

"They've earned that," she said. "They were excited to hear that."

Sophomore Marquesha Davis, fresh off a 25-point, 16-rebound game against Rogers Heritage in the league opener, led Springdale again with a game-high 16 points and six rebounds.

Davis scored nine first-quarter points as Springdale took a 20-10 lead into the second quarter, but foul trouble forced her to sit the final six minutes of the first half. With Davis out, Ashlyn Minchew and Keke Turner provided valuable minutes as the Lady Red'Dogs held a six-point lead at halftime.

Turner pitched in five points and three boards and, in the second half, Minchew scored seven of her 11 points largely on transition buckets to help preserve the win.

"Minchew came up huge. She came in and we were able to maintain our lead," Hunsucker said. "Keke had one of her best nights, too. I thought between those two we really maintained balance with Marquesha out.

"That's a good sign for us going forward knowing they can play those minutes."

Now two games deep into conference play, Davis is averaging nearly 21 points and 11 rebounds and making her case as one of the 7A-West's most explosive players.

"The more she grows, the harder teams are going to make it on her," Hunsucker said. "I really liked the way her effort was tonight. I felt like she was a lot more aggressive rebounding, a lot more aggressive in the lane when in the past two or three games she might have been a little more timid in those situations."

Hunsucker wanted her club to set the tone and play with aggressiveness in a tough road environment and the free throw differential -- 31-8 in favor of Springdale -- told the story.

"I think when they came out and bowed up defensively, I think some of us hit panic mode," Har-Ber coach Jaime Green said. "We didn't get a lot of key stops defensively tonight. ... It was a rivalry game, and we looked asleep for a half. We've got to make sure we're giving 100 percent effort despite which way the ball bounces."

Savanna Collins led Har-Ber with 10 points. Dachelle Terry, Juliza Brown, Khanni Shannon and Annabel Weber each added six. Springdale travels to Bentonville West on Friday. Har-Ber welcomes in Bentonville High to cap the week.

Boys

Springdale Har-Ber 49, Springdale High 42

Sophomore Tylor Perry poured in a team-high 14 points as the Wildcats held off a late Springdale surge to move to 2-0 in 7A-West play.

Perry scored all 14 points after the first quarter, knocking down a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers to help Har-Ber carry a 13-point lead into the fourth. Freshman Austin Garrett, who finished with seven points, also threw down a breakaway dunk in the quarter.

Springdale junior Carl Fitch and the Red'Dogs then battled back within seven in the final minutes behind Fitch's 22 points. Fitch scored 12 in the fourth quarter. Edwin Aquino pitched in seven points for Springdale, and Justin Bilyeu added six.

Sports on 01/10/2017