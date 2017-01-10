Bowl glance

Bowl payout information provided by collegefootballpoll.com and each team’s share is shown. Payouts, except for independents like Notre Dame and Brigham Young, are placed in a pool for each conference and divided among the schools of that conference.
DATE BOWL RESULT LOCATION PAYOUT
Dec. 17 New Mexico New Mexico 23, UTSA 20 Albuquerque, N.M. $550,000 COMMENT Richard McQuarley had two short touchdown runs and New Mexico (9-4) won a bowl for the second time in a half-century, topping Texas-San Antonio (6-7).
Dec. 17 Las Vegas San Diego St. 34, Houston 10 Las Vegas $1.25 million COMMENT Donnel Pumphrey broke the NCAA career rushing record in his college finale, running for 115 yards and a touchdown to lead San Diego State (11-3) over Houston (9-4).
Dec. 17 Camellia Appalachian St. 31, Toledo 28 Montgomery, Ala. $100,000 COMMENT Marcus Cox rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown, and Michael Rubino kicked the go-ahead 39-yard field goal to lift Appalachian State (10-3) to a victory over Toledo (9-4).
Dec. 17 Cure Arkansas St. 31, Central Fla. 13 Orlando, Fla. $326,000 COMMENT Arkansas State (8-5) turned two fumbles — one on a kick return and another on a punt return — into touchdowns to run away from Central Florida (6-7).
Dec. 17 New Orleans So. Miss. 28, La.-Lafayette 21 New Orleans $476,000 COMMENT Nick Mullens went 25-of-40 passing for 346 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Ito Smith ran for 126 yards and 2 more touchdowns to lead Southern Miss. (7-6) past La.-Lafayette (6-7).
Dec. 19 Miami Beach Tulsa 55, Central Michigan 10 Miami $100,000 COMMENT Dane Evans passed for 304 yards and 5 touchdowns, three to Keevan Lucas, and Tulsa (10-3) rolled past Central Michigan (6-7).
Dec. 20 Boca Raton W. Kentucky 51, Memphis 31 Boca Raton, Fla. $400,000 COMMENT Senior Anthony Wales gained 329 yards from scrimmage and Western Kentucky (11-3) earned a bowl victory for the third year in a row by beating Memphis (8-4).
Dec. 21 Poinsettia Brigham Young 24, Wyoming 21 San Diego $405,000 COMMENT Senior Jamaal Williams ran for 210 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, while Tanner Mangum ran for a touchdown and threw for another to lead BYU (9-4) to a victory over Wyoming (8-6).
Dec. 22 Idaho Potato Idaho 61, Colorado State 50 Boise, Idaho $475,000 COMMENT Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan was 21 of 31 for 381 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions to guide the Vandals (9-4) past Colorado State (7-6).
Dec. 23 Bahamas Old Dominion 24, E. Mich. 20 Nassau, Bahamas $50,000 COMMENT David Washington threw three touchdowns passes, Ray Lawry ran for 133 yards and Old Dominion (10-3) beat E. Michigan (7-6), which lost in its first bowl appearance since 1987.
Dec. 23 Armed Forces Louisiana Tech 48, Navy 45 Fort Worth $883,500 COMMENT Louisiana Tech quarterback Ryan Higgins threw for 409 yards and 4 touchdowns, 2 each to Trent Taylor and Carlos Henderson, but it was a 32-yard field goal from Jonathan Barnes that gave the Bulldogs (9-5) the victory over Navy (9-5).
Dec. 23 Dollar General Troy 28, Ohio 23 Mobile, Ala. $750,000 COMMENT Jordan Chunn had three short touchdown runs and Troy (10-3) intercepted four passes in a 28-23 victory over Ohio (8-6).
Dec. 24 Hawaii Hawaii 52, Middle Tennessee 35 Honolulu $500,000 COMMENT Quarterback Dru Brown completed 20 of 30 passes for 274 and 4 touchdowns for Hawaii (7-7), which beat Middle Tennessee (8-5) after overcoming a 14-0 deficit by converting 3 turnovers into 21 points. Diocemy Jones ran for 170 yards on 25 attempts.
Dec. 26 St. Petersburg Miss.State 17, Miami (Ohio) 16 St. Petersburg, Fla. $650,000 COMMENT Misssissippi State (6-7) blocked an extra point and a field goal within the closing seconds to preserve the victory over Miami (Ohio) (6-7). Nick Fitzgerald rushed for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Dec. 26 Quick Lane Boston College 36, Maryland 30 Detroit $725,000 COMMENT Patrick Towles threw two touchdown passes and caught one for Boston College (7-6), which led by 23 points in the third quarter before holding on to beat Maryland (6-7).
Dec. 26 Independence N.C. State 41, Vanderbilt 17 Shreveport $733,100 COMMENT Jaylen Samuels caught three touchdown passes and Nyheim Hines returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown for N.C. State (7-6) in a victory over Vanderbilt (6-7). Ryan Finley completed 19 of 30 passes for 235 yards for the Wolfpack.
Dec. 27 Heart of Dallas Army 38, N. Texas 31, OT Dallas $833,500 COMMENT Jordan Asberry ran for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down in overtime, sending Army (8-5) past North Texas (5-8). Ahmad Bradshaw ran for 129 yards and a touchdown for Army, while Darnell Woolfolk had 119 yards and 2 TDs.
Dec. 27 Military Wake Forest 34, Temple 26 Annapolis, Md. $1.1 million COMMENT Junior quarterback John Wolford completed 10 of 19 passes for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns, despite leaving in the third quarter with a neck strain, to lead Wake Forest (7-6) past Temple (10-4) and snap a three-game losing streak.
Dec. 27 Holiday Minnesota 17, Wash. St. 12 San Diego $2.9 million COMMENT Shannon Brooks caught a tipped pass from Mitch Leidner for a 13-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and Minnesota (9-4), beset by turmoil after 10 players were suspended following a sexual assault investigation, upset Washington State (8-5).
Dec. 27 Cactus Baylor 31, Boise State 12 Phoenix $1 million COMMENT KD Cannon had 14 catches for a Cactus Bowl-record 226 yards and two touchdowns to help Baylor (7-6) end a difficult season with a victory over Boise State (10-3).
Dec. 28 Pinstripe Northwestern 31, Pittsburgh 24 Bronx, N.Y. $2.05 million COMMENT Justin Jackson ran for 224 yards and 3 touchdowns — 2 rushing, 1 receiving — to power Northwestern (7-6) past Pittsburgh (8-5).
Dec. 28 Russell Ath. Miami 31, West Virginia 14 Orlando, Fla. $2.8 million COMMENT Brad Kaaya went 24-of-34 passing for 282 yards and 4 touchdowns as Miami (9-4) snapped a 10-year bowl drought with a victory over West Virginia (10-3).
Dec. 28 Foster Farms Utah 26, Indiana 24 Santa Clara, Calif. $1,292,143 COMMENT Joe Williams ran for 222 yards and a touchdown and Andy Phillips kicked a 27-yard field goal with 1:24 to play to lead Utah (9-4) over Indiana (6-7).
Dec. 28 Texas Kansas State 33, Texas A&M 28 Houston $3.05 million COMMENT Jesse Ertz threw ran for two touchdowns, then passed for 195 yards and another touchdown in Kansas State’s (9-4) victory over Texas A&M (8-5).
Dec. 29 Birmingham USF 46, South Carolina 39, OT Birmingham, Ala. $1,012,500 COMMENT Quinton Flowers passed for 261 yards and 2 touchdowns, then ran for 105 yards and 3 more touchdowns, but South Florida (11-2) needed overtime to beat South Carolina (6-7).
Dec. 29 Belk Virginia Tech 35, Arkansas 24 Charlotte, N.C. $2,280,030 COMMENT Arkansas raced out to a 24-0 halftime lead, but Virginia Tech (10-4) turned four Razorbacks (7-6) turnovers into 28 points in the second half to earn the come-from-behind victory.
Dec. 29 Alamo Oklahoma St. 38, Colorado 8 San Antonio $3,787,500 COMMENT Mason Rudolph passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns and Oklahoma State’s defense smothered Colorado (10-4) to give the Cowboys (10-3) their fifth 10-victory season in seven years.
Dec. 30 Liberty Georgia 31, TCU 23 Memphis $2,275,000 COMMENT Nick Chubb ran for 142 yards and a touchdown, sending Georgia past TCU for the Bulldogs’ third bowl victory in three years. Georgia (8-5) sent TCU (6-7) to its third losing year in Gary Patterson’s 16 full seasons as coach.
Dec. 30 Sun Stanford 25, N. Carolina 23 El Paso, Texas $1,610,372 COMMENT Bryce Love took over for the absent Christian McCaffrey in the Stanford backfield, running for 119 yards and catching a 49-yard touchdown pass to help the Cardinal (10-3) beat North Carolina (8-5).
Dec. 30 Music City Tennessee 38, Nebraska 24 Nashville, Tenn. $2,787,500 COMMENT Joshua Dobbs ran for 3 touchdowns and 118 yards, and threw for 291 yards and another touchdown as Tennessee (9-4) beat Nebraska (9-4).
Dec. 30 Arizona Air Force 45, South Alabama 21 Tucson, Ariz. $77,910 COMMENT Arion Worthman threw for 207 yards to balance out Air Force’s run-heavy offense, Jacobi Owens scored two touchdowns and the Falcons (10-3) overcame a sluggish start to beat South Alabama (6-7).
Dec. 30 Orange Florida State 33, Michigan 32 Miami TBA^ COMMENT Deondre Francois threw for two scores — both to Nyquan Murray — and ran for another for Florida State (10-3), which recovered to beat Michigan (10-3) after wasting a 12-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Dec. 31 Citrus LSU 29, Louisville 9 Orlando $4,441,998 COMMENT Sophomore running back Derrius Guice ran for 138 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, and caught a scoring pass to help LSU (8-4) to a victory over Louisville (9-4).
Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Georgia Tech 33, Kentucky 18 Jacksonville, Fla. $1,691,880 COMMENT Dedrick Mills ran for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, Justin Thomas scored in his final collegiate game and Georgia Tech (9-4) got its fourth consecutive victory by beating Kentucky (7-6).
Dec. 31 Peach* Alabama 24, Washington 7 Atlanta TBA^ COMMENT Bo Scarbrough ran for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns for Alabama (14-0), while Ryan Anderson scored on a 26-yard interception return — the 15th nonoffensive touchdown for the Crimson Tide this season — in a CFP semifinal victory over Washington (12-2).
Dec. 31 Fiesta* Clemson 31, Ohio State 0 Glendale, Ariz. TBA^ COMMENT Deshaun Watson went 23-of-36 passing for 259 yards and 1 touchdown, and also ran for a touchdown, as Clemson (13-1) earned a national championship rematch with Alabama after beating Ohio State (11-2).
Jan. 2 Cotton Wisconsin 24, W. Michigan 16 Arlington, Texas TBA^ COMMENT Tight end Troy Fumagalli had 6 catches for 83 yards and 1 touchdown to help spark the Badgers (11-3) and ruin the hopes for a perfect season by Western Michigan (13-1).
Jan. 2 Outback Florida 30, Iowa 3 Tampa, Fla. $3,221,760 COMMENT Chauncey Gardner Jr. returned one of his two fourth-quarter interceptions 58 yards for a touchdown, and Austin Appleby threw for 222 yards and two scores to lead Florida (9-4) past Iowa (8-5).
Jan. 2 Rose Southern Cal 52, Penn State 49 Pasadena, Calif. TBA^ COMMENT Matt Boermeester kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired, and Southern Cal (10-3) rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a spectacular victory over Penn State (11-3) in the highest-scoring Rose Bowl ever played.
Jan. 2 Sugar Oklahoma 35, Auburn 19 New Orleans TBA^ COMMENT Baker Mayfield passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns and Oklahoma (11-2) ended its season on a 10-game winning streak, defeating Auburn (8-5).
Jan. 9 CFP Champ. Clemson 35, Alabama 31 Tampa, Fla. TBA^ COMMENT Hunter Renfrow caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson with 1 second remaining and Clemson (14-1) defeated Alabama (14-1), ending the Crimson Tide’s 26-game winning streak and claiming its second national championship.
*CFP semifinal games
^Playoff revenue pool
