Burned body found on University of Arkansas property

FAYETTEVILLE — A severely burned body was found Tuesday morning on University of Arkansas property in the south part of town, Fayetteville police Sgt. Craig Stout said.

A man called police at 7:42 a.m. after finding the body near 1650 S. School Ave., according to a police dispatch record.

Stout said police investigated before turning it over to university police. The body was in a wooded area known to be where homeless people camp on university property, according to the record.