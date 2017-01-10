Water main breaks; sinkhole takes car

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Water Department says a water main break caused a sinkhole to open up on a street in the city's Fishtown section that was large enough to swallow cars.

A 30-foot-by-10-foot hole developed as a section of East Boston Street collapsed after a 6-inch water main broke sometime between 9 and 10 a.m. Sunday.

The sinkhole swallowed one car and left another teetering on the edge. Twenty homes on the block were left without water. Gas service to six residences was shut off as a precaution.

Water Department spokesman John DiGiulio says the street has been blocked off and repairs will begin on what is likely a problem with the sewer in the area.

For 2nd time, killer of 2 sentenced to die

BOSTON -- A drifter convicted of killing two Massachusetts men in 2001 carjackings was sentenced Monday by a federal jury to death for the second time.

Gary Lee Sampson was first condemned to die in 2003, but a judge later granted him a new sentencing trial after finding that one of the jurors at his first trial had lied about her background.

A new federal jury deliberated for three days before sentencing Sampson to death for the killing of 19-year-old Jonathan Rizzo. Jurors couldn't reach a unanimous decision on Sampson's penalty for the killing of 69-year-old Philip McCloskey, so Sampson was sentenced to life for that crime.

The judge did not immediately set a date for formal sentencing but must follow the jury's decision.

Sampson pleaded guilty to the killings, so the jury was asked only to decide whether he should get life in prison or the death penalty. His defense lawyers called experts who testified that Sampson had suffered numerous head injuries as a child and had a traumatic brain injury they said could help explain his lifelong struggle to control his behavior. They urged the jury to spare his life.

Massachusetts abolished its state death penalty in 1984, but Sampson was prosecuted under federal law.

Slain girl's mom once adoptions chief

EASTON, Pa. -- A woman charged with killing and dismembering her adoptive daughter as part of a rape-murder fantasy she and her boyfriend shared had previously worked as an adoption supervisor for a children's welfare agency, authorities said Monday.

Sara Packer worked as a supervisor for the Northampton County Children, Youth and Families Division for adoptions from 2003 to 2010, when she was suspended, the county said.

On Sunday, Packer was arraigned on charges including criminal homicide, rape and abuse of a corpse. Her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, was arraigned on similar charges.

They didn't enter pleas and were denied bail.

Officials say 14-year-old Grace Packer was beaten, was raped as her mother watched, was poisoned and hours later was strangled in a stifling attic in July. Investigators say the couple packed Grace's body with cat litter to mask decomposition smells and stored it in the attic.

Officials accused the couple of dismembering the body in October after being scared by a police visit.

Profits primary, so Rx killed 25, jury told

BOSTON -- The former president of a compounding pharmacy blamed for a deadly meningitis outbreak in 2012 put "profits over patients" and ignored repeated warning signs that drugs manufactured by his company were being contaminated by mold, a prosecutor told jurors Monday in a federal racketeering trial.

Barry Cadden, the former head pharmacist at the now-closed New England Compounding Center in Framingham, Mass., is charged with causing the deaths of 25 people who died after getting injectable steroids from their doctors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney George Varghese told the jury that 17,600 bottles contaminated by mold were shipped to 23 different states in the fall of 2012. A total of 64 people died, many from fungal meningitis, and more than 700 were sickened by the tainted steroids.

Cadden is charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder under racketeering law and dozens of other felonies. He has pleaded not guilty.

Cadden's lawyer, Bruce Singal, told the jury that prosecutors are trying to blame Cadden for mistakes made by other employees.

