Democrat-Gazette lays off 8 employees in cost-cutting move

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has laid off eight employees in a cost-cutting move brought on by a continued reduction in advertising spending.

Lynn Hamilton, president and general manager of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Inc., said five of the eight layoffs came from the newsroom, two from production, and one from circulation.

The layoffs are the newspaper’s first since 2009, Hamilton said.

The eight will receive severance packages that will vary on how long each has worked at the newspaper. Their tenure ranged from less than a year to more than 30 years, Hamilton said.