Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 3:10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Democrat-Gazette lays off 8 employees in cost-cutting move

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 1:32 p.m.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has laid off eight employees in a cost-cutting move brought on by a continued reduction in advertising spending.

Lynn Hamilton, president and general manager of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Inc., said five of the eight layoffs came from the newsroom, two from production, and one from circulation.

The layoffs are the newspaper’s first since 2009, Hamilton said.

The eight will receive severance packages that will vary on how long each has worked at the newspaper. Their tenure ranged from less than a year to more than 30 years, Hamilton said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Democrat-Gazette lays off 8 employees in cost-cutting move

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Razrbak says... January 10, 2017 at 2:07 p.m.

Who was canned from the newsroom?

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online