Down 16 in 2nd half, UALR can't seal deal

The UALR men’s basketball team got to the brink of completing a comeback Monday night, but missed its final three shots in a loss to Sun Belt Conference newcomer Coastal Carolina.

Marius Hill had a chance at a last-second three-pointer to send the game to overtime, but his shot from the corner bounced off the back of the rim, and UALR fell 66-63 at Conway, S.C.

The Trojans (11-6, 2-2) trailed 38-27 at halftime, and the margin was 52-36 after a layup by Coastal Carolina’s Shivaughn Wiggins with 11:31 left.

But Kemy Osse and Hill hit three-pointers on consecutive possessions to get the Trojans within 52-42. It was 62-56 after Deondre Burns’ three-pointer with 4:05 left, and 62-58 after Marcus Johnson Jr. made a layup with 3:36 left. Another three-pointer by Burns with 1:31 left made it 66-63.

But the Trojans missed on chances to get closer when Billings missed a layup, Johnson missed a three-pointer and, after Jaylen Beck missed two free throws, Hill missed his three at the buzzer. Coastal Carolina (8-9, 3-1) has won three in a row and is now tied for the most victories in conference play.

Burns, who started for the second game in a row, led the Trojans with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 3 for 6 from three-point range. He also had six rebounds and didn’t commit a turnover in 26 minutes.

Johnson, coming off the bench, scored 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting with 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Lis Shoshi had 10 points and six rebounds.

Coastal Carolina, the Sun Belt leader in three-pointers made and attempted, built its early lead by making 7 of 15 three-pointers in the first half. But the Chanticleers made just 1 of 8 three-pointers in the second half as the Trojans chipped back.

Jaylen Shaw finished with 16 points for Coastal Carolina. Demario Beck had 15 and Wiggins had 12.

Both teams made 25 of 64 shots from the floor.

APPALACHIAN STATE 70,

ARKANSAS STATE 57

Arkansas State’s two most experienced guards struggled for the second game in a row, and the Red Wolves dropped a road game again Monday night in Boone, N.C.

Devin Carter was held to 3 points on 1-of-4 shooting and Donte Thomas had 2 points and 2 assists as Arkansas State was held to 35.2 percent shooting from the field.

ASU (11-6, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) missed its first four shots as Appalachian State, which had lost three in a row, raced to a 9-0 lead, similar to the poor start it had in Saturday’s loss at Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers (6-9, 1-3) lead 12-0 at the first media timeout. ASU got within 32-30 at halftime and took a 37-36 lead, but Appalachian State built a 53-47 lead with 5:36 left before pulling away.

Jamiah Simmons led Arkansas State with 16 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Conner Kern had 11 points off the bench.

The Red Wolves shot 35.2 percent from the floor, two days after shooting 36.4 percent in a loss at Coastal Carolina.

SWAC MEN

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 91,

ALABAMA A&M 65

Trent Steen scored 15 points to lead four players who had 12 or more points, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff ran away from Alabama A&M in the second half of its third consecutive SWAC victory at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

Kennedy McKinney added 14 points, Travon Harper had 13 and Ghiavonni Robinson had 12 for the Golden Lions, who shot 51.6 percent from the floor for the game and outscored the Bulldogs 44-31 in the second half.

Joe’Randle Toliver made 3 three-pointers for UAPB, which shot 8 of 16 from three-point range.

UAPB used a 10-3 run to start the second half to take a 47-37 lead, and led 59-49 after a McKinney dunk with 10:09 left that sparked an 8-0 run.

SWAC WOMEN

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 61,

ALABAMA A&M 57

Destiny Brewton scored 14 points, Niya Head had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Arkansas-Pine Bluff won its first Southwestern Athletic Conference game Monday night at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

Kye Richardson added 10 points for the Golden Lions (4-10, 1-2), who trailed 23-18 at halftime but scored 28 points in the third quarter to go up 46-39 heading into the fourth.

UAPB had 21 offensive rebounds leading to 20 second-chance points against Alabama A&M (2-11, 0-4).

