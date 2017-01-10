Home /
Family: Creating a bond at home for traveling parents takes work
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
The number of Americans who traveled for work increased from 103.2 million in 1990 to 151.4 million in 2009, according to the National Household Travel Survey. The number of women who traveled for work jumped 226 percent from 1969 to 2009, compared with an increase for men during that time of 69 percent.
All this traveling means single-parent homes for lengthy amounts of time.
Read about how couples deal with traveling spouses in Wednesday’s Family section.
