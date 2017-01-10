Fourth arrest connected to Fayetteville bank robbery

FAYETTEVILLE -- A fourth person was arrested in connection with a bank robbery last week, Sgt. Craig Stout, police spokesman, said Tuesday.

Quamirrio Edwards, 19, of Springdale turned himself in to Fayetteville police Monday night, Stout said. Edwards was wanted in connection with the Jan. 3 robbery of Arvest Bank at 1113 Garland Ave.

Edwards faces a charge of aggravated robbery and was at the Washington County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond Tuesday.

Lentonio Marcell Jenner, 24, was arrested Saturday by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Fla. Jenner, 24, of Northwest Arkansas, faces a charge of aggravated robbery.

Telvondric Haywood, 20, of Springdale and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Friday. Haywood was in the Washington County jail on $75,000 in bonds and facing a charge of aggravated robbery.