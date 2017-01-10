Getting it straight

The 91st General Assembly, which was sworn in Monday, includes 21 representatives and four senators who are not incumbents. A story published Monday misstated the number of non-incumbents in the House. The headline with the story should have said the Legislature has 25 new members. The story also misstated the number of newly elected representatives with previous legislative experience. There are two: Reps. Fred Allen, D-Little Rock, and Andy Mayberry, R-Hensley.