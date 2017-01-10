Giants can take longer trip now

The New York Giants' wide receivers took a trip to Miami on their off-day last Monday, a trip that was criticized throughout the week leading up to their NFC wild-card playoff game at Green Bay.

On Sunday, New York lost 38-13 to the Packers and Associated Press pro football writer Arnie Stapleton said the Giants can go on vacation for good.

"Any Vitamin D the receivers may have gotten from their much-maligned trip to Miami on their day off last week didn't help them hold onto Eli Manning's passes in Green Bay," Stapleton wrote.

"There was nothing that could connect seven days ago to today and how we came out and played and executed," said Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who dropped a couple of crucial passes, one in the end zone, in New York's mistake-filled loss.

"Rookie Sterling Shepard also had two drops, one for a likely touchdown," Stapleton wrote. "So, he, ODB and Victor Cruz will continue taking heat for their Florida foray whether or not it had anything to do with the Giants' meltdown that ended an unimpressive offensive season for the Giants.

"The receivers had nothing to do with allowing Aaron Rodgers to complete a 42-yard Hail Mary to Randall Cobb for a game-turning touchdown at the end of the first half when seven Giants defenders were in the end zone but none jumped, and all of them let Cobb get behind them for the TD that gave Green Bay a 14-6 lead.

"Giants Coach Ben McAdoo said they were simply missed chances that had nothing to do with the receivers' trip to Miami.

" 'That didn't have anything to do with the ballgame,' " he said. "' 'We've talked about it. It's over.'

"New York's season is, too."

Giant headlines

The newspapers in New York were quick to jump all over the New York Giants after their 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC wild-card round.

Here are some of the headlines used by the New York newspapers, with several directed at the Giants who took the Florida trip earlier in the week:

• From the New York Daily News: "Abandon Ship!" The Daily News also used three subheads under the back-page headline: "Big Blue's party boat hits iceberg in Green Bay;" "Odell drops TD pass in horrid outing for Miami crew;" and "Beckham reportedly ends day by punching hole in wall at Lambeau."

• From the New York Post: "Ship wrecked: Yacht's all, folks! Giants sink, Odell stinks in blowout"

• From Newsday: "Smack and Cheese"

He said it

From Brad Dickson of the Omaha World-Herald:

• "Before Sunday's game vs. Northwestern, I read that the Nebraska men's basketball team was alone atop the Big Ten standings. OK, this fake news is getting even more ridiculous."

• "One second was added to the world clock at the end of 2016. That was long enough for Dallas Cowboy Randy Gregory to get suspended twice."

• "A quick translation from football analyst-to-English: 'There's still plenty of time left in this game' really means, 'Some of our sponsors paid good money for upcoming commercials so don't switch the channel even though the score is 42-3.' "

• "It has been announced that Ryan Lochte is going to be a dad, shortly after Michael Phelps became a first-time father. OK, this rivalry is officially out of control."

• "Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer helped a fan study for a math test on Twitter. 'If the Cleveland Browns have seven roster quarterbacks at the beginning of the season, cut five and bring in six more, how many quarterbacks do they have?' "

SPORTS QUIZ

How many Super Bowls have the New York Giants won?

ANSWER

Four (1986, 1990, 2007, 2011)

Sports on 01/10/2017