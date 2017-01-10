• Stephanie Dawson and her husband, Hugh, both of Moyock, N.C., were driving to a Virginia hospital but had to hitch a ride on a passing snowplow early Sunday when their vehicle conked out, arriving about 15 minutes before she gave birth to their son Brayden.

• Charlie Brotman, 89, the announcer for every inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., since Dwight D. Eisenhower's second term in 1957, said he was "heartbroken" to learn via email that he has been replaced for the Jan. 20 parade by the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

• Virginia Villing, a Cincinnati police officer, got a thank-you note and her personal GPS navigation system back after lending it to Shirley McKeown, who had asked Villing for help when she got lost driving from Indiana to Florida.

• Brian Manley, interim police chief in Austin, Texas, said a handcuffed man, 19, died after pulling a handgun from his waistband and shooting himself in the head as he was being driven in a cruiser to a police station after being arrested on shoplifting and drug-possession charges.

• Daniel Blackwell, 55, of Dundalk, Md., was charged with attempted murder and other offenses for firing a gun in his home after becoming angry when either his wife or daughter stole a bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich, starting a four-hour standoff that ended with his peaceful surrender, police said.

• Jeff Flynn, a New Jersey State Police sergeant, said a 75-year-old man had to be airlifted to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition after being struck by a 50-pound dumbbell that crashed through his SUV's windshield as he drove on the New Jersey Turnpike near Oldmans Township.

• Hollis Bullard of Birmingham, Ala., was arrested for counterfeiting after federal agents raided his apartment and found Bullard in the kitchen with dozens of counterfeit $100 bills nearby.

• Mark Garton, sheriff of Polk County, Ore., said a cow that couldn't get up after slipping and falling on a frozen pond is doing just fine after its owner, a friend and a deputy lassoed the bovine and steadily winched it across the ice on its belly, pulling it to safety.

• Lindell Marbut, 85, who walks with a cane, is being credited by Burleson, Texas, firefighters for saving the life of a driver and a passenger by helping drag them from a car that had flipped over and burst into flames in his front yard.

A Section on 01/10/2017