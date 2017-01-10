WATCH: Little Rock police release surveillance video from shooting at taco truck

The Little Rock Police Department on Tuesday released surveillance footage from a robbery-turned-shooting at a taco truck on the city’s south side.

The shooting around 10:20 p.m. Dec. 27 left a food truck worker shot and injured as he and others were closing up Samantha Taqueria II at 7521 Geyer Springs Road, Arkansas Online previously reported.

One of the would-be robbers brandished a black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine at the victim, 38-year-old Primitivo Bautista of Little Rock, during a demand for money, police said.

Surveillance video shows the armed robber, a black man believed to be in his mid-20s, pointing a weapon at one of the workers.

That robber was additionally described as standing about 6 feet tall and having a thin build with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Police said Bautista was shot while attempting to retrieve cash from inside a nearby store where money had been kept.

A second would-be robber, also described as a black man in his 20s, is also sought. Authorities say he stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a thin build.

Anyone with information about the aggravated robbery is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4605.