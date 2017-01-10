The World in Brief

Egypt truck bombing hits police; 8 die

EL-ARISH, Egypt -- Militants attacked an Egyptian police checkpoint in the northern Sinai Peninsula on Monday using a stolen garbage truck packed with explosives, killing at least eight people and setting off clashes with security forces, officials said.

No one immediately claimed the attack.

The Interior Ministry said the militants targeted the checkpoint in the city of El-Arish with a garbage truck filled with explosives, but that security forces killed the driver and safely detonated the truck bomb. The ministry released footage showing an attacker driving a white garbage truck and then slumping over after being shot.

It said seven police and one civilian were killed and that security forces killed five of the attackers. Another six police, six civilians and three attackers were wounded in the shootout, the ministry said.

Security and medical officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters, said the truck bomb destroyed a nearby police building. They said the attack killed at least 10 people, all but one of them police, and wounded 22, adding that more bodies might be buried in the rubble.

Taiwanese's U.S. meeting stirs China

BEIJING -- China reiterated its opposition Monday to any contacts between U.S. officials and Taiwan's government after a meeting between Texas' U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott and the self-governing island's president, Tsai Ing-wen.

Cruz and Abbot met with Tsai on Sunday while she was passing through Houston on her way to visit Taiwan's Central American allies.

At a news briefing in Beijing on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China was firmly opposed to any contact between Taiwan's leader and "anyone from the U.S. government." He said such contacts threaten to disturb and undermine relations between Washington and Beijing.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has been ratcheting up diplomatic pressure on the independence-leaning Tsai since her election last year.

Russia to send Iran natural uranium

VIENNA -- Iran is to receive a shipment of natural uranium from Russia to compensate it for exporting tons of reactor coolant, diplomats say, in a move approved by the outgoing U.S. administration and other governments seeking to keep Tehran committed to a nuclear pact.

Two senior diplomats said the transfer, recently agreed to by the U.S. and five other world powers that negotiated the nuclear deal with Iran, foresees delivery of nearly 130 tons of natural uranium. U.N. Security Council approval is needed but a formality, considering five of those powers are permanent Security Council members, they said.

Uranium can be enriched to levels ranging from reactor fuel or medical and research purposes to the core of an atomic bomb. Iran says it has no interest in such weapons, and its activities are being closely monitored under the nuclear pact.

Tehran already got a similar amount of natural uranium in 2015 as part of negotiations leading up to the nuclear deal, in a swap for enriched uranium it sent to Russia. But the new shipment will be the first such consignment since the deal came into force a year ago.

Germanwings crash inquiry closed

BERLIN -- German prosecutors said Monday that they had closed their investigation into the crash of a Germanwings plane in the French Alps almost two years ago, concluding there were no indications that anybody other than co-pilot Andreas Lubitz had been involved in the intentional crash.

"We have closed the case; there will be no further investigations," Duesseldorf prosecutor Christoph Kumpa said.

On March 24, 2015, Lubitz locked Germanwings Flight 9525's captain out of the cockpit and deliberately set the plane on a collision course with a mountainside. All 150 people aboard, including Lubitz, were killed.

The plane had been on its way from Barcelona to Duesseldorf. Among the passengers was a group of 15 students and two teachers from a high school in the western German town of Haltern who were flying home from Spain.

Lubitz had in the past suffered from depression, but authorities and his airline later deemed him fit to fly.

