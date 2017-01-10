Master Naturalist training set

Applications are being accepted for Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalist training.

Classes starts Jan. 21 for residents of Benton and Carroll counties and Jan. 28 for residents of Washington and Madison counties. Classes will meet on alternating Saturdays. Cost is $135 for the training and materials, plus $30 annual dues. Cost is $80 for a second household member if materials are shared. Limited scholarships are offered.

Master Naturalist training involves more than 60 hours of combined classroom and field instruction on a range of ecological topics specific to the Ozarks region. A minimum of 40 hours of training and an additional 40 hours of volunteer service is required to become a certified Master Naturalist.

There are volunteer opportunities available for all ages and skill sets. Master Naturalists volunteer with a number of environmental agencies and organizations, including Hobbs State Park- Conservation Area, Withrow Springs and Devil's Den state parks, Illinois River Watershed Partnership, Ozarks Water Watch, Beaver Water District, Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and more.

Some of these groups are on limited budgets and rely on volunteer help. Master Naturalists help in the native plant garden and butterfly house at the Botanical Garden. Master Naturalists lead children's educational activities during Secchi Day at Beaver Lake and also take water samples to measure the quality of the lake.

At Hobbs, children can be found listening to Mother Nature tell stories, visiting educational and interactive presentations.

Master Naturalists maintain trails at several natural areas. Native specialists collect seeds and grown several hundred native plants. They sell or donate plants to attract pollinators at places like the Razorback Greenway, Illinois River Watershed Partnership and Hobbs State Park.

Visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org for details on becoming a member of Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists. At the home page, click "How do I Join", then scroll down to the Northwest Chapter for an application to enroll. Questions? nwamnContact@mn4arkansas.org

