Most charges dropped for man in bunny suit, air horn case
By The Associated Press
HOPATCONG, N.J. — Prosecutors have dropped most charges against two New Jersey brothers stemming from an incident in which one of them wore a bunny costume and repeatedly blew an air horn inside a police station.
The New Jersey Herald reported that the Sussex County prosecutor's office will not pursue charges of harassment, obstruction, and resisting arrest against Kevin Hemmerich because of insufficient evidence. Similar charges were also dismissed against Jason Hemmerich.
Prosecutors are still charging Kevin Hemmerich with disorderly conduct.
On Nov. 17, Kevin Hemmerich, accompanied by his brother, entered the Hopatcong Police Department lobby to surrender for an outstanding warrant. Kevin Hemmerich was dressed in a bunny costume and repeatedly blew the air horn.
A police officer slapped Kevin Hemmerich after asking him why he was blowing the horn. The officer was charged with assault.
TravisBickle says... January 10, 2017 at 12:40 p.m.
Silly rabbit.
