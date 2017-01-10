N. Korea: To test ICBM 'anytime'

PYONGYANG, North Korea -- North Korea is talking about launching a newly perfected intercontinental ballistic missile. Officials in Washington are saying the U.S. will shoot down anything North Korea launches that threatens the U.S. or its allies.

However, North Korea has not explicitly said it will conduct an ICBM test in the immediate future, and it is safe to assume that U.S. policy has always been to shoot down any missiles that threaten its territory.

A successful ICBM launch would be a major step forward for North Korea and a serious concern to Washington and its allies. Kim Jong Un announced in his annual New Year's address that the country had reached the "final stages" of ICBM development. Republican President-elect Donald Trump responded with a tweet two days later, saying that despite North Korea's claims of a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the U.S., "It won't happen!"

Although North Korea has vowed to develop the ability to attack the United States with nuclear warheads and has tested missiles that can reach throughout the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity, it has never tested a long-range missile that could fly over the Pacific.

Upping the ante, the North's Korean Central News Agency quoted a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying Sunday that Pyongyang reserves the right to conduct a test whenever it sees fit.

"The ICBM will be launched anytime and anywhere determined by the supreme headquarters of the DPRK," the unnamed spokesman was quoted as saying. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Also Sunday, on Meet the Press, U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter called the North's missile and nuclear weapons development a "serious threat." He said the U.S. military would shoot down any missiles launched by the North that appeared to be headed toward American territory or the territory of any U.S. allies.

Beyond the rhetoric, however, the Korean Central News Agency report suggested Pyongyang is hoping Trump will take a new approach toward relations.

Throughout his tenure, President Barack Obama followed a policy of "strategic patience," which focused on punitive sanctions while ruling out any significant talks or contacts until North Korea made the first move toward denuclearization.

The spokesman's remarks to the Korean Central News Agency were in response to comments Thursday by Antony Blinken, U.S. deputy secretary of state, that North Korea had made "a qualitative improvement" in its missile capabilities over the past year. And Blinken pledged that Washington and its allies would continue "comprehensive, sustained pressure and sanctions" against the North.

"Anyone who wants to deal with the DPRK would be well advised to secure a new way of thinking after having a clear understanding of it," the news agency quoted the foreign ministry official as saying.

It remains unclear how close North Korea has come to building a reliable ICBM. Although it has displayed the road-mobile KN-08, believed to be its first ICBM, during military parades in recent years, it has never flight-tested that system.

In the past year, however, North Korea has boasted of successfully testing key technologies, such as long-range missile engines and heat shields for an ICBM.

On Tuesday, John Kirby, a State Department spokesman, said Washington did not believe North Korea had achieved its goal of tipping long-range missiles with nuclear warheads, though it continued to "march in that direction."

North Korea has sought to develop by early 2018 miniaturized nuclear weapons that can fit atop a missile capable of reaching the United States, Thae Yong Ho, a former North Korean diplomat, told the Yonhap news agency of South Korea on Sunday.

Thae, the No. 2 diplomat in the North Korean Embassy in London, defected to the South last summer.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Talmadge of The Associated Press; and by Choe Sang-hun of The New York Times.

