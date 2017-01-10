• Meryl Streep's acceptance speech after receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes turned out to be the opening volley in a war of words with President-elect Donald Trump. The actress never mentioned Trump by name, but it was clear whom her target was in pointedly saying that a performance from the past year that stunned her came from the campaign trail. She noted an incident where "the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country" imitated a disabled reporter from The New York Times. "It kind of broke my heart when I saw it," she said. "I still can't get it out of my head, because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life." Streep said that "when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose." Trump responded Monday in a series of early-morning tweets, calling Streep "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood" and "a Hillary flunky who lost big." He also defended himself against claims that he was mocking Times reporter Serge Kovaleski. Streep's comments on Trump also drew a backlash among conservatives on social media, including Sen. John McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, a Fox News host who has been critical of Trump. "This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how -- you will help him get re-elected," McCain tweeted.

• French police arrested 17 people Monday in the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West, who was tied up and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers forced their way into her rented Paris apartment on Oct. 3. Authorities said police seized weapons and a large amount of cash in multiple raids around France. The suspects ranged in age from 23 to 72, and included several known for prior robberies and other crimes, according to a police document. Among the items seized were weapons and about $147,500 in cash, said police officials. The Paris prosecutors' office confirmed the arrests, but declined to say whether they included five people that police have said took part in the actual robbery. Media reports said police tracked down the suspects through DNA evidence in the apartment. "These arrests are a nice surprise because we might be able to find the jewels," Jean Veil, the French lawyer for Kardashian West, told the French magazine L'Express.

