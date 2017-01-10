$9.8M permit issued for dine-in movie theater in Little Rock

A building permit totaling $9.8 million has been issued to VCC of Little Rock for construction of the Movie Tavern theater at 11300 Bass Pro Parkway.

Construction is expected to begin this month and will end in about nine months, a VCC representative said. Movie Tavern is a dine-in movie chain based in Fort Worth.

An entity affiliated with Movie Tavern paid $1.6 million for 6.4 acres at Gateway Town Center near the Bass Prop Shop, the Outlets of Little Rock and Dave & Busters. Plans call for a 46,000-square-foot theater with 11 screens.

Movie Tavern operates 22 locations in nine states. This would be the first in Arkansas.

-- Chris Bahn