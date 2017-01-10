NWA Fishing Report

BEAVER LAKE

Black bass, striped bass and crappie are biting.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass fishing is good with shad-colored jerk baits and crawdad-colored crank baits. Spinner baits and Alabama rigs are also working.

Crappie fishing is good in the Monte Ne and Hickory Creek areas eight to 12 feet deep with jigs or minnows. Fish them around any kind of wood cover.

Striped bass are biting from Prairie Creek into the south half of the lake. Shad or brood minnows are the best bait. The largest stripers have been caught in the Prairie Creek area and around the islands north of the Arkansas 12 bridge.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said black bass and walleye are biting crank baits in shallow water. Striped bass are biting brood minnows or shad in the Point 12 area.

Crappie are biting well around lay down trees. Use minnows seven feet deep.

BEAVER TAILWATER

Lisa Mullins at the Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting a variety of flies. Good patterns include midges, nymphs, eggs, pheasant tails and hare’s ears.

Power Bait in bright colors is the top bait. The best lures are small spoons or Flicker Shad crank baits in size 4 or 5.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah: Both lakes are closed. They will reopen Sunday.

SWEPCO LAKE

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting all types of soft plastic lures fished two to 20 feet deep. Swim baits are also working.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Stroud suggests using hair jigs for black bass.

LAKE ATALANTA

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said trout fishing is fair. Try Power Bait, worms or small spoons.

BELLA VISTA

Justin McClelland at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting well at Lake Windsor and Loch Lomond. Use swim baits, Alabama rigs or Spro McStick jerk baits, purple in color.

Trout are biting well at Lake Brittany on Power Bait and Buoyant Spoons in the gold-red color.

EASTERN OKLAHOMA

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass at Lake Eucha are biting jerk baits, crank baits or jig and pigs. Try minnows or jigs for crappie 5 to 15 feet deep.

TABLE ROCK LAKE

Pete Wenners at Pete’s Professional Guide Service said black bass fishing is good. There are several ways to catch them.

Fish shallow with jerk baits or crank baits along points with timber or along ledges. Bass can be caught around docks 10 to 20 feet deep with jig and pigs. Schools of spotted bass are as deep as 65 feet on main lake gravel points. Catch them with jigging spoons or ice fishing jigs.