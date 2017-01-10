Officers: Gunfire casualty hit in car

The victim in Little Rock's first homicide of 2017 was fatally shot Sunday night when gunfire struck the vehicle he was driving, according to a police report.

Mashon Jackson, 20, died Sunday night after he was found shot in the upper body on West 34th Street, just west of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a statement from Little Rock police released Monday.

Jackson's passenger -- Jerico Mosley, 18, of Little Rock -- had shot a firearm from their moving vehicle into another moving vehicle, according to a police report.

Their vehicle was hit with gunfire, fatally striking Jackson, the report said.

Detectives were blocks away investigating a "shot up" house at around 7:32 p.m. when they heard shots and responded to the shooting scene, according to a police report.

When they arrived, police found a wrecked vehicle at the intersection of West 33rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

Three women were inside the vehicle, and three men were near the vehicle, the statement said. All were taken into custody, according to the statement.

Police then found Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound on West 34th Street, according to the statement.

Emergency medical personnel took Jackson to the UAMS Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 8:25 p.m. Sunday, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman.

Mosley later went to the 12th Street Substation and gave a statement to investigators, police said.

Police arrested him early Monday morning, and he was charged with two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle, police said.

Police said the three women found in the car were interviewed, then released.

According to a police report, Michael Brown, 41; Saiwon Brown, 25; and Trayavon Brown, 22, all of Little Rock, were detained and taken to the Major Crimes Division to be interviewed.

Police arrested Michael Brown on a Pulaski County warrant, according to a report.

The other people detained were released, the statement said.

McClanahan said that when the case file is completed, the investigation will be sent to the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office for review to see if the office wants to press charges.

The police report listed two houses that had been hit by multiple bullets.

Dozens of rounds were fired, and authorities recovered several different types of weapons from the scene, McClanahan said.

Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire on several streets while others reported their homes had been hit with bullets, according to recordings released Monday.

"Shots just rang out," one caller said.

Another caller reported that a person was outside his home.

"Somebody's beating on my back garage door and screaming help, right after it sounded like some gunshots," the caller said.

Another 911 caller reported that she heard a series of shots, and a possible shooting victim was lying in her neighbor's driveway.

"Oh my God," the caller said. "I mean, it was just going like the OK Corral."

