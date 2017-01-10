Police: 46-year-old shot while stopped at Little Rock intersection

A 46-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon while he was stopped at a stop sign at a Little Rock intersection, police say.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, the man said that after he dropped his girlfriend off at her home, he stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Martin St. and 22nd St. around 4 p.m. While he was stopped, the report says, a gray Hyundai pulled up beside him and a person in a black hoodie and blue ski mask got out.

In the report, the victim says the person shot at him “with what appeared to be two 9 mm handguns.” The victim’s girlfriend, who told officers she saw what happened, drove him to UAMS Medical Center, where police say they examined the victim’s white Toyota Camry and found bullet holes in the driver’s side of his car.

Police did not find any bullet casings, according to the report.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.