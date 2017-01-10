Police in two cities seek bank robbers
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:34 a.m.
Police in two Arkansas cities were looking for men who robbed banks Monday in their respective communities.
Police in Texarkana were searching for a man who robbed the BancorpSouth bank on Stateline Avenue on Monday morning.
Officers responded to an alarm about 9:30 a.m., a police spokesman said. The man, described as black, was armed with a chrome handgun and left the bank on foot.
According to police, the man was wearing a dark pullover hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a ski mask. Bank employees believe the man was in his 30s and stood about 5 feet, 9 inches tall.
In Helena-West Helena, a man armed with a handgun held up the Helena National Bank on Cherry Street about 9:50 a.m. Monday and left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured, according to Helena-West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green.
The robber is believed to have fled in a dark, late model Buick, Green said.
The robber was described as black, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, wearing a white shirt over a dark hoodie with dark jeans, black tennis shoes and blue latex gloves. He was wearing a blue bandana on his face and a red ball cap, Green said.
State Desk on 01/10/2017
Print Headline: Police in two cities seek bank robbers
