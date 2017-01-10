Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 5:20 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police in two cities seek bank robbers

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:34 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Police in two Arkansas cities were looking for men who robbed banks Monday in their respective communities.

Police in Texarkana were searching for a man who robbed the BancorpSouth bank on Stateline Avenue on Monday morning.

Officers responded to an alarm about 9:30 a.m., a police spokesman said. The man, described as black, was armed with a chrome handgun and left the bank on foot.

According to police, the man was wearing a dark pullover hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a ski mask. Bank employees believe the man was in his 30s and stood about 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

In Helena-West Helena, a man armed with a handgun held up the Helena National Bank on Cherry Street about 9:50 a.m. Monday and left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured, according to Helena-West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green.

The robber is believed to have fled in a dark, late model Buick, Green said.

The robber was described as black, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, wearing a white shirt over a dark hoodie with dark jeans, black tennis shoes and blue latex gloves. He was wearing a blue bandana on his face and a red ball cap, Green said.

State Desk on 01/10/2017

Print Headline: Police in two cities seek bank robbers

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police in two cities seek bank robbers

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online