Police: Little Rock teen shot by man who offered to sell him marijuana

A Little Rock teen told police he was shot by a man who offered to sell him marijuana near his home Monday night.

Officers found the 16-year-old and his mother in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Geyer Springs Road while they were on the way to a hospital around 8:45 p.m., according to a police report.

The teen told authorities that he was walking near his home at the intersection of Geyer Springs Road and Drexel Avenue when a man pulled up in a gray passenger vehicle and asked if he wanted to buy "weed."

The 16-year-old said no, and the man then asked if he had an iPhone cord before pulling out a gun and shooting him, he told police.

The teen said he fell to the ground, then ran toward his home in the 5800 block of Drexel Avenue, the report said. His mother told police she was asleep when she heard gunshots outside her home, followed by her son running inside saying he had been shot.

The victim told police he had seen the shooter around town but did not know who he was.

He was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment. The report did not specify the extent of his injuries or where on his body he had been shot.