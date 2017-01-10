PHOTO: Man robs Arkansas gas station by pointing bag at clerk, police say

A man robbed a White Hall gas station by pointing an object covered with a bag at the clerk Monday morning, police say.

According to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department, the robber entered the United Filling Station on Dollarway Road around 10 a.m. and pointed an object at the clerk. Whatever he was holding was inside a bag; police said the clerk assumed the robber was holding a gun.

Police said the man opened the business’s cash register, emptied it and ran outside.

A white Ford LTD with the license plate number 817ULH picked up the robber, according to the release.

Police released stills from surveillance video of the white Ford, which bears a white sticker depicting the United States on its back window, and of the man they say is the robber, a black man wearing a black jacket with red and white stripes on the collar.

The department asked anyone with information to call the Pine Bluff police at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.