Police: North Little Rock man arrested after found sleeping with gun in lap

A North Little Rock man was arrested Sunday after he was found sleeping with a gun in his lap inside a car containing several baggies of drugs, authorities said.

Police arrived at an apartment complex in the 600 block of East 19th Street around 8 p.m. after getting a call a man was "waving a gun around," an officer wrote in a report.

They found James E. Thomas, 35, of North Little Rock sleeping in the driver's seat of a gray Dodge that was running with its lights on, the report said. Thomas was holding a black pistol in his right hand, which was resting in his lap, police said.

The officers woke Thomas up, handcuffed him and searched his vehicle, the report said.

Inside a black bag, officers found an open package of candy that contained a small bag of white pills, a small bag of suspected powder cocaine and a small bag of suspected heroin, according to the report. There were also 20 wrapped packages of suspected marijuana in a grocery sack, police said.

At the scene, Thomas acknowledged the cocaine and told an officer the gun "fell from the sky," the report said.

Thomas faces charges of simultaneous possession of guns and drugs, possession of cocaine with purpose, possession of a schedule II substance with purpose and possession of a scheduled VI substance with purpose.

A court date is scheduled for Tuesday morning.