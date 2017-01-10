Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 4:47 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Power outage reported in Benton County

By Tom Sissom

This article was published today at 4:10 p.m. Updated today at 4:30 p.m.

master-sgt-kelly-wallace-directs-traffic-at-the-intersection-of-us-71-and-riordan-road-during-a-power-outage-tuesday-jan-10-that-left-most-of-bella-vistas-traffic-signals-without-power

PHOTO BY KEITH BRYANT

Master Sgt. Kelly Wallace directs traffic at the intersection of U.S. 71 and Riordan Road during a power outage Tuesday Jan. 10 that left most of Bella Vista’s traffic signals without power.

UPDATE 4:30 P.M.

About 17,000 Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation customers in the northwestern corner of Benton County lost power Tuesday afternoon.

Nancy Plagge, communications director for Carroll Electric, said the power outage was first reported around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

By about 4:20 p.m., Plagge said field crews had confirmed the source of the problem was at the Centerton high-voltage substation.

"A bad breaker was found in Centerton and we're in the process of re-routing power to the seven other sub-stations affected," she said. "Parts of Bella Vista are back up and we hope in the next few hours to be able to get everybody back on."

Plagge said Carroll Electric Customers in Bella Vista, Hiwasee, Gravette and most of the northwestern corner of Benton County were affected.

“If you start at Centerton and draw a square it goes all the way to the Missouri border and over to Oklahoma,” she said. “It doesn’t include Gentry.”

PREVIOUS

About 17,000 Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation customers in the northwestern corner of Benton County lost power Tuesday afternoon.

Nancy Plagge, communications director for Carroll Electric, said the power outage was first reported around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday and an hour later field crews were still looking for the source.

"It's likely a transmission issue," Plagge said. "Since there are so many lines and they all feed out of our Centerton substation."

Plagge said Carroll Electric Customers in Bella Vista, Hiwasee, Gravette and most of the northwestern corner of Benton County were affected.

"If you start at Centerton and draw a square it goes all the way to the Missouri border and over to Oklahoma," she said. "It doesn't include Gentry."

Print Headline: Power outage reported in Benton County

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Power outage reported in Benton County

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online