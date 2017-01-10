Power outage reported in Benton County

UPDATE 4:30 P.M.

About 17,000 Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation customers in the northwestern corner of Benton County lost power Tuesday afternoon.

Nancy Plagge, communications director for Carroll Electric, said the power outage was first reported around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

By about 4:20 p.m., Plagge said field crews had confirmed the source of the problem was at the Centerton high-voltage substation.

"A bad breaker was found in Centerton and we're in the process of re-routing power to the seven other sub-stations affected," she said. "Parts of Bella Vista are back up and we hope in the next few hours to be able to get everybody back on."

Plagge said Carroll Electric Customers in Bella Vista, Hiwasee, Gravette and most of the northwestern corner of Benton County were affected.

“If you start at Centerton and draw a square it goes all the way to the Missouri border and over to Oklahoma,” she said. “It doesn’t include Gentry.”

