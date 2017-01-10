Home / Latest News /
Pulaski County sheriff's office investigating after body found in Arkansas River
The Pulaski County sheriff’s office is responding to a report of a body found in the Arkansas River.
Agency spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said authorities responded shortly after 3 p.m. to an area near the Interstate 30 river bridge.
As of 4:25 p.m., water patrol was still trying to recover the body from the river. The cause of death and person's identity is unknown.
No further information was available as of Tuesday afternoon.
An Arkansas Online reporter is on the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.
