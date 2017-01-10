Robber wearing Spider-Man mask holds up Little Rock pizza place, police say

An armed robber clad in a Spider-Man mask held up a south Little Rock pizza restaurant Monday, police say.

Responding officers were called to Little Caesars at 8500 Geyer Springs Road at 7:30 p.m. to a report of a robbery, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A man at the eatery told police that he was the only person at the front of the business when a robber wearing all-black clothing and a Spider-Man mask approached him.

The robber handed the man a Crown Royal bag and reportedly told the victim, “Give me all the cash,” the report states.

After telling the man that he was taking too long, the gunman told the victim, "Give me your wallet," to which the man complied, police said.

The robber then fled from the business in an unknown direction.

Authorities described the robber as a black male who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.