Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 3:11 p.m.

Sheriff: Misdirected text invites deputy to meth delivery

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:13 p.m.

PIERRE PART, La. — Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a man who they say accidentally texted a deputy to arrange a drug sale.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon told local media the deputy received the misdirected text message Friday from 39-year-old Dwayne Paul Herbert of Pierre Part, arranging to deliver crystal methamphetamine. The officer agreed, then mobilized the Narcotics Division.

The sheriff says Herbert showed up carrying crystal meth and two firearms and now faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance and two counts of resisting an officer.

