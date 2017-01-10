FOOTBALL

Wise invited to Combine

Former Arkansas defensive end Deatrich Wise has been invited to participate in the NFL Combine, his agent said Sunday during an interview on KLRT-TV in Little Rock.

Chris Turnage of United Athlete Agency said receiver Drew Morgan also may receive an invitation to the combine, which will be held Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis.

Wise, who recorded 49 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a senior in 2016, is the fourth Arkansas player to receive an invitation to the combine. Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, receiver Keon Hatcher and linebacker Brooks Ellis also have been invited.

Prior to the combine, Wise will play in the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 21 in St. Petersburg, Fla. He’ll be joined there by three Arkansas teammates: Ellis, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter and offensive lineman Dan Skipper.

UCA players earn academic honors

Central Arkansas had a league-high five football players named to the Southland Conference All-Academic team Monday.

The selections include wide receivers Desmond Smith and Jatavious Wilson, tight end Cody Dauksch and offensive linemen Stockton Mallett and John Austin Cook. Smith, a senior from Bentonville, has been named to the Southland All-Academic team three times. Mallett, a junior from Harrison, earned his second honor. Smith, Wilson and Mallett were automatic selections after making the All-Southland Conference first team.

Hendrix players named to Dream Bowl

Hendrix College seniors Seth Peters, Dayton Winn and Tyler Clifton will play in the Dream Bowl, an all-star game that features players from NCAA FBS, FCS, Division II, and Division III schools, at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Monday.

They will play for the Crusaders, coached by Hendrix offensive coordinator Jordan Neal and assisted by Warriors offensive line coach David Batson and wide receivers coach Lance Stone.

LH’s Reed hired by Oklahoma school

Lake Hamilton Coach Jeremy Reed is leaving the Pearcy school after one season to become the head coach at Yukon High School in Oklahoma.

Reed’s hiring was approved Monday night by the Yukon School Board.

Reed led Lake Hamilton to a 6-5 record in 2016 and a firstround appearance in the Class 6A playoffs, losing to Searcy. He guided Altus (Okla.) High School to a Oklahoma Class 5A state championship in 2015.

Lake Hamilton is the third school in the 6A-West Conference that will have a new head coach for the 2017 season, joining Sheridan and Texarkana.

GYMNASTICS

Arkansas moves up

Arkansas improved five spots to No. 12 in the latest NCAA gymnastics rankings after debuting with a 195.35 on Saturday in a loss at No. 4 UCLA.

The Razorbacks will face six teams ranked in the current top 15 among its first seven opponents, including its home opener Friday against No. 6 Missouri. The Tigers scored 196.225 in their season opener last weekend.

Arkansas senior Amanda Wellick will compete Friday as the nation’s No. 15 all-arounder after she scored 39.3 at UCLA. Wellick is also tied for No. 8 on the vault (9.9).

BASKETBALL

Pratt earns weekly honor

UALR’s Kaitlyn Pratt was named Sun Belt Conference women’s player of the week Monday.

Pratt tied a career high with 24 points in victories over Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State last week. She had nine rebounds in Thursday’s victory at Coastal Carolina and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s victory at Appalachian State. She leads the team in scoring (14.2 points per game) and rebounding (7.3 rounds per game). She ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in scoring and seventh in rebounding.

UALR hosts Arkansas State on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Philander Smith home game rescheduled

Philander Smith’s home game against Talladega College has been postponed to Feb. 9 because of inclement weather.

The game was originally scheduled for Monday.

The Panthers are 7-7 and next play at home Jan. 21 against Tougaloo College.

GOLF

Arkansas women staying busy

Four Arkansas women are participating in the Mexican Women’s Amateur Championship in Mexico City.

Junior Jorday LaBarbera posted a 2-over-par 74 Monday and is in fourth place. In addition, Maria Fassi shot a 3-over 75 and is tied for sixth place. Cara Gorlei and Summar Roachell are tied for 12th with a 77. The tournament continues through Thursday.

Arkansas sophomore Kaylee Benton shot a 5-over 77 and is tied for second overall at the Cactus Tour event at Sun City Country Club in Goodyear, Ariz.

Arkansas junior Alana Uriell finished seventh in stroke play at the Joanne Winter Arizona Silver Belle Championship at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

LACROSSE

Biondo hired to lead Hendrix

Anthony Biondo has been named Hendrix’s new men’s lacrosse coach, Athletic Director Amy Weaver announced Monday.

Biondo was an assistant coach for the Warriors the past three seasons. He takes over for Curt Foxx, who left to coach at Chaminade Prep in Chatsworth, Calif. Hendrix was 19-29 over the past three seasons.