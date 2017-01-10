Third suspect arrested in Fayetteville bank robbery

FAYETTEVILLE -- A third suspect connected to the Jan. 3 robbery of Arvest Bank was arrested in Florida, according to Sgt. Craig Stout, Fayetteville police spokesman.

Lentonio Marcell Jenner was arrested Saturday by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Fla., after Fayetteville police received a tip Jenner was in Florida, Stout said.

Jenner, 24, faces one charge of aggravated robbery. He was being held Monday at the Escambia County Jail awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.

Jenner gave the Sheriff's Office an address of 434 E. Southern Trace Drive in Rogers. He's described as living in Johnson in a press release from Fayetteville police.

It's unclear how long the extradition process could last, according to the Washington County Prosecutor's Office.

Fayetteville police also are looking for Quamirro Edwards, 19, of Springdale in connection with the robbery. Edwards is considered a person of interest, according to the release.

Stout did not elaborate on the tip police received, but a warrant for Jenner's arrest indicated police discovered Jenner and his family were vacationing in Pensacola.

Investigators searched a hotel where Jenner was staying, where they found roughly $1,148 in cash, most of which was bound by rubber bands and stored in a black hooded sweatshirt, according to the affidavit.

Two men wearing bandanas over their faces and brandishing handguns entered Arvest Bank at 1113 Garland Ave. at 3:01 p.m., Stout said. The men took an undisclosed amount of money and fled, Stout said. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt, Stout said.

Telvondric Haywood, 20, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Friday after admitting to the robbery. Police didn't identify the juvenile.

According to the affidavit, the juvenile told police Jenner bragged about robbing a bank in Centerton.

On Dec. 23, two men with guns robbed First National Bank at 350 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Two men robbed the First National Bank at 4000 Johnson Mill Blvd. in Johnson on Nov. 28.

Johnson and Centerton police said they're working with Fayetteville to determine if the suspects arrested are linked to their robberies.

Two men with guns robbed Zaxby's at 400 S. Thompson St. in Springdale on Dec. 29. One employee was punched during the robbery, according to police.

Springdale police spokesman Lt. Derek Wright said Monday the robbery is still under investigation, adding there was no information to link the three suspects arrested to the restaurant robbery.

NW News on 01/10/2017