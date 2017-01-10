Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 12:42 a.m.

VIDEO: Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' loss to Mississippi State

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published January 10, 2017 at 11:57 p.m.

arkansas-coach-mike-anderson-watches-during-a-game-against-mississippi-state-on-tuesday-jan-10-2017-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANTHONY REYES

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson watches during a game against Mississippi State on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Fayetteville.


FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' 84-78 loss to Mississippi State on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena.

