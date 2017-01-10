FOOTBALL

Jaguars hire Marrone

Jacksonville’s coaching search landed someone from its past and present. The Jaguars can only hope the old-school combination leads to better results in the future. Owner Shad Khan hired Doug Marrone as head coach and brought back Tom Coughlin in a front-office role Monday, according to a person familiar with the search process. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the hiring. ESPN first reported Marrone had been chosen to replace Gus Bradley, who was fired in late November after going 14-48 in three-plus seasons. The Jaguars (3-13) also gave General Manager Dave Caldwell a two-year contract extension, the person said. So Marrone, Coughlin and Caldwell are now signed through 2019, giving the new regime a three-year window to, at the very least, make Jacksonville relevant in the AFC South. Coughlin, Jacksonville’s first coach and a winner of two Super Bowls in 12 seasons with the New York Giants, will serve as executive vice president of football operations. It’s unclear how much say Coughlin will have in the NFL draft and in free agency.

Nelson to sit out practice

Wide receivers for the Green Bay Packers are trained to handle any position so that anyone can easily slide into a new slot because of an injury, or if Coach Mike McCarthy likes a matchup. That versatility will come in handy for the Packers if Jordy Nelson misses the divisional-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend because of a rib injury. Nelson will sit out practice at midweek to focus on rehab for the injury, though Mc-Carthy said his top receiver may be cleared to play in Dallas if he takes part in the Packers’ final practice on Saturday. Nelson left in the second quarter of the 38-13 victory over the New York Giants in a wild-card game on Sunday. He took a shot to the left side of his body from safety Leon Hall’s helmet while jumping for a pass that went incomplete. Mc-Carthy said Nelson spent Sunday night in the hospital. Nelson was back at Lambeau Field on Monday. The Packers practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday for games on Sunday. Nelson led the NFL with 14 touchdown catches this season.

BASKETBALL

Northwestern player dies

Northwestern women’s basketball player Jordan Hankins has been found dead in her room at the university. She was 19. The university said in a statement that Hankins’ body was found Monday afternoon. The statement from spokesman Carsten Parmenter said there is no indication of foul play or “any danger or threat to other members of the Northwestern community.” The nature and cause of Hankins’ death will be determined by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Coach Joe McKeown called the 5-foot-8 sophomore a “remarkably dynamic young woman,” adding her death is a “devastating loss for our basketball family.” Hankins averaged 3.6 points in 11 games this season. Northwestern’s scheduled game against Minnesota on Wednesday has been canceled.

SOCCER

Ronaldo wins FIFA award

Capping what he called the best year of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo won his fourth FIFA best player award on Monday. The double European champion with Portugal and Real Madrid beat rival Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to complete a sweep of top individual awards. Ronaldo’s fourth career FIFA award closed the gap on five-time winner Messi, who has been the runner-up to each Ronaldo victory. Ronaldo, 31, received 34.54 percent of total voting points in a 23-candidate ballot to Messi’s 26.42 percent. Griezmann got 7.53 percent. Carli Lloyd of the United States won a FIFA player prize for the second consecutive year, despite a quarterfinals exit at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

FOOTBALL

Ford elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Arkansas Coach Danny Ford did not have a winning record in his final college coaching stop, but he considered his time with the Razorbacks as instrumental in his career arc.

Ford, 68, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday. He’ll be inducted during a Dec. 5 banquet in New York along with other luminaries like Steve Spurrier, Peyton Manning and Matt Leinart.

“I have to thank, No. 1, the University of Alabama, which gave me a scholarship to play football; and Virginia Tech … and then Clemson, of course, where I spent the majority of my time coaching, and Arkansas,” Ford said on Monday. “I wouldn’t have the qualification for number of wins if I hadn’t coached at Arkansas.”

Ford had a 26-30-1 record in five seasons at Arkansas from 1993-97, won the program’s first SEC West title in 1995, and left behind a quality roster for Houston Nutt. Ford won the 1981 national championship at Clemson and finished his career with a record of 122-59-5.

“It all goes back to the players and coaches,” Ford said. “You have to surround yourself with good people. I think the head coach probably does less coaching than anybody on the staff.”

Ford had a 96-29-4 record in 11 seasons at Clemson from 1979-89, and at 33 he was the youngest coach to win a football national championship.

Manning started for four seasons at Tennessee and set school records for yards passing (11,201) and touchdown passes (89). He led the Volunteers to four consecutive bowl games and was Heisman Trophy runner-up as a senior in 1997.

Spurrier built Florida into an SEC powerhouse from 1990-2001, winning six conference titles and the school’s first national championship in 1996.

Leinart won the Heisman Trophy in 2004 with Southern California.

Also to be inducted in December at the National Football Foundation banquet are: Notre Dame linebacker Bob Crable (1978-81); Michigan State wide receiver Kirk Gibson (1975-78); Texas offensive tackle Bob McKay (1968-69); Texas A&M linebacker Dat Nguyen (1995-98); Georgia Southern running back Adrian Peterson (1998-2001); Boston College nose guard Mike Ruth (1982-85); New Mexico defensive back Brian Urlacher (1996-99); and Mount Union coach Larry Kehres, who won 93 percent of his games and 11 Division III national championships from 1986-2012.