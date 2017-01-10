Home / Latest News /
Woman sentenced to life in Oklahoma State homecoming crash that killed 4
By The Associated Press
STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman charged with killing four people by driving her car into spectators at Oklahoma State University's 2015 homecoming parade has been sentenced to life in prison.
Adacia Chambers agreed to a plea bargain Tuesday before her jury trial was to begin.
Chambers was sentenced after pleading no contest to four counts of second-degree murder and 39 counts of assault and battery.
Prosecutors say Chambers steered her car around a police barricade and sped up before plowing into spectators ahead of Oklahoma State's game against the University of Kansas. Prosecutors say her actions showed intent.
Chambers' attorneys say she has a mental illness and suffered a psychiatric episode at the time of the crash. Her father said she had received psychiatric treatment at an in-patient facility several years ago.
