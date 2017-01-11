4,300 Entergy customers without power in portions of Pulaski County

More than 4,300 Entergy customers in Pulaski County were in the dark as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the utility company’s outage map.

The power failures were concentrated in western portions of the county including Little Rock's Otter Creek neighborhood.

Entergy spokesman Sally Graham said crews were working to restore power to the affected areas as of around 2:20 p.m., with estimated restoration times between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the power outages was not immediately known, Graham said.

