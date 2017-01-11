Home / Latest News /
Affidavit: Arkansan, 50, arrested in fire that injured 2 wanted to burn boyfriend's clothes
This article was published today at 12:02 p.m.
An Arkansas woman faces an arson charge after admitting to starting a fire to burn her boyfriend’s clothes, according to authorities.
Rhonda Barron, 50, of Springdale was arrested shortly after an apartment fire Tuesday night at 3078 Boxcar St. that left two people with minor injuries, police said.
The Springdale Police Department responded to the fire at 7:25 p.m. at the address, a probable cause affidavit states.
Barron told authorities that she got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend and had put his clothes in a trash can to light them on fire.
The fire “got out of her control” when she went into another room, according to the affidavit. About 20 minutes later, Barron said, she heard a light bulb break and entered the bathroom to find dark smoke, according to the affidavit.
Barron remained at the Washington County jail without bond as of Wednesday afternoon, records show. She has a court hearing scheduled for Friday.
