Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 4:40 p.m.

After crash, officer drives surgeon, liver to emergency transplant

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:50 p.m.

in-this-photo-provided-by-the-east-cocalico-township-police-department-sgt-darrick-keppley-poses-wednesday-jan-11-2017-in-denver-pa

PHOTO BY EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP

In this photo provided by the East Cocalico Township Police Department, Sgt. Darrick Keppley poses Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Denver, Pa.

DENVER, Pa. — A police officer responding to a crash wound up driving a surgeon, an assistant and a donated liver to a Philadelphia hospital for an emergency transplant.

East Cocalico Township police Sgt. Darrick Keppley said he came upon a disabled vehicle Saturday afternoon that had skidded off the icy road.

The team was transporting a liver from York to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where a patient already was in the operating room.

Keppley said he offered to help. The doctor and assistant piled into his vehicle, he switched on his lights and sirens and navigated the snowy 60 miles east to Philadelphia.

Keppley said he was hoping to get a cheesesteak but had to get back to work.

The surgeon told the York Daily Record the transplant went "very, very well."

